Photographer showcases captivating aerial night photos of Cebu City

Cebu City, Philippines—Ever wonder how Cebu looks like from above during nighttime?

If you haven’t, check out these drone shots from a Cebuano photographer, who gives us a glimpse of how beautiful the Queen City of the South looks from the top at night.

Jacob Casile, 34, a photographer from Cebu, said he took these beautiful night shots–which are a bit more challenging than photos taken during daytime–out of his love for his hometown.

“I was born in Cebu and most of my clients are from Cebu. I just can’t get enough of how beautiful the Queen City of the South is,”he told CDN Digital.

Casile is a full-time events and nightlife photographer who fancies night photography during his extra time.

His photos of Cebu City at night, taken at 9 p.m. of August 12 at 9 p.m. and posted on August 14 on his Facebook page (JaCas), featured Uptown Fuente Cebu, the Temple of Leah in Busay, Cebu IT Park, and some parts of the South Road Properties.

“By the way, there are no effects done on the photos or some call it filter,” Casile proudly said.

Check out some of his photos here:

Casile’s photos didn’t go unnoticed in social media.

A certain Xavier Joseph Balberona Alcontin said, “Home of the finest people Cebu”, and Phoenix Spears went all out by saying, “Ka perfect sa shots 🤩 Daghan kayg memories here.” (The shots are perfect. A lot of memories here.) /bmjo