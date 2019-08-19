Innoland Development Corp. officially turns over province-owned property in Lahug

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Innoland Development Corp. executives formally turned over on Monday, August 19, 2019, the provincial government-owned 849-square meter property along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, which they have been renting since 2014.

The formal turnover was held at The Median, the P25-million building built by Innoland in the rented property.

The lease contract that Innoland had entered into with the previous administration has been questioned recently as it lacked authority from the provincial board.

Innoland rented the property for P50 per square meter.

The Median, sitting on the provincial lot, is also part of the property turned over by Innoland to the Capitol

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia represented the Cebu Provincial Government in accepting the turnover and transfer of the property.

Among those who attended the turnover were Board Members Jose Mari Salvador and Edsel Galeos of the second district; Victoria Corominas Toribio and John Ismael Borgonia of the third district; Horacio Franco and Kerrie Keanne Shimura of the fourth district; Andrei Duterte and Miguel Magpale of the fifth district; Glenn Soco of the sixth district; and ex-officio Members Celestino Martinez III and Jericho Rubio. /bmjo