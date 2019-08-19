Duterte favors separate comfort room for LGBTQ community – Panelo

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is in favor of a separate restroom/comfort room for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community, his spokesman said Monday.

“Sabi niya (Duterte) dapat meron nang third restroom for them, napag-usapan namin ‘yun kahapon,” said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel.

Panelo’s remark comes on the wake of the discrimination issue involving a transgender woman in Quezon City mall comfort room, that stirred talks on the passage of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) bill.

READ: Transgender woman in women’s comfort room causes stir in QC mall

Panelo himself said he is in favor of the separate restroom.

“Ako I agree kailangan talaga may third restroom for them para wala nang problema diba? That will solve everything,” he said.

The Palace official also said that Duterte is in favor of the SOGIE bill.

Senator Risa Hontiveros refiled the SOGIE Bill in the 18th Congress. The House of Representatives approved the bill in 2017, but the Senate version experienced delays during the period of interpellation. /gsg