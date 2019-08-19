Philippine Army taps celebrities to inspire volunteerism, love for country

|August 19,2019 - 03:01 PM

Photo from the Philippine Army

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Army is seeking to inspire the youth to volunteer for the armed forces by enlisting celebrities.

After actor-athlete Matteo Guidicelli finished a month-long orientation course with the Army’s Scout Rangers in June, a few more actors followed his footsteps.

Gerald Anderson, Nash Aguas, Elmo Magalona, Yves Flores, and Jerome Ponce have also joined the Philippine Army as reservists. They recently underwent training in preparation for their roles as soldiers for upcoming TV series, A Soldier’s Heart.

Veteran actor Robin Padilla also recently expressed interest to join the Army reserve force.

