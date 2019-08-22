Cebu Design Week highlights design, other creative industries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Designers, artists and other creatives will take centerstage in the upcoming Cebu Design Week 2019 set from September 8-15, 2019.

The week-long celebration, the main events of which will be held at the IC3 Convention Center along Pope John Paul Avenue in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, highlights the capabilities, creativity and innovation of several industries in Cebu.

“An event like this is significant because it not just allows the creative industries to come together to share their craft, but it allows Cebuanos to know how rich Cebuano creative industry is,” said Mari Booth, CDW 2019 overall chairperson.

“Cebu is teeming with undiscovered talent and the Cebu Design Week is just the place to feature that.”

Booth cited information from the Philippine Statistics Authority showing that there are 1,300 companies in Cebu’s creative sector that employs thousands of individuals. Also, the creative sector contributes 550 million dollars to the regional gross domestic product, she pointed out.

CDW’s main events are the Main Exhibit and Makers’ Market; Collaborations Exhibit; and the Design Summit.

The Main Exhibit and Makers’ Market aims to create an avenue for different creative industries. It will focus on making creativity a business, enabling it to become sustainable.

Kenneth Cobonpue, chairperson of the CDW ways and means committee, explained that the Cebu Design Week was created to enable all the industries, the small artisans and designers to come together and see what’s going on their contemporaries.

“The Cebu Design Week is really for the startups and the younger designers to showcase their wares,” Cobonpue said. “Because it’s very difficult for a struggling artist when he has something nice to come out to the market. That’s why we made Cebu Design Week specifically for them.”

The Collaboration’s Exhibit will showcase the results of collaborations among creative companies. On the other hand, the Design Summit will feature 20 well-known experts in various topics such as urban planning, product design, virtual design, performance arts, online influencing and sustainable practices.

Laurie Boquiren, chairperson of CDW marketing committee, said this year was the first time that they included the academe.

She added that they went to several schools to inform them about the activity and got a very good response. Around 10 schools have signified intention to participate in various events.

Alexander Hey, chairperson of the CDW main events committee, said they expect around 15,000 to join various events.

These include the speed networking, daily live performances, Blue Mango Awards and the Creative Festival. There are also affiliate events such as the Cebu Art Fair, Bamboo Workshop, Tropical Futures Forum, exhibit and art talk by mural artist Mark Kidlat Copino, among others.