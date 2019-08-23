Pagasa: Expect improved weather in Metro Cebu this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Better weather condition will be expected in Metro Cebu this weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) Visayas said on Friday, August 23.

Cloudy skies and chances of rain are, however, still expected in Metro Cebu this afternoon until tonight due to the southwest monsoon or habagat that is intensified by Tropical Storm Ineng, with a projected wind strength of 30-50 kilometer per hour in Metro Cebu area.

“This (weather condition in Metro Cebu) is considered as moderate to rough, dangerous for sea sailors especially those using smaller vessels” said Engineer Al Quiblat of Pagasa Visayas.Although there were no gale warnings raised in Central Visayas and Western Visayas, Quiblat said it is better to take precautionary measures.