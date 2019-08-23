Pagasa: Expect improved weather in Metro Cebu this weekend
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Better weather condition will be expected in Metro Cebu this weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) Visayas said on Friday, August 23.
Cloudy skies and chances of rain are, however, still expected in Metro Cebu this afternoon until tonight due to the southwest monsoon or habagat that is intensified by Tropical Storm Ineng, with a projected wind strength of 30-50 kilometer per hour in Metro Cebu area.
“This (weather condition in Metro Cebu) is considered as moderate to rough, dangerous for sea sailors especially those using smaller vessels” said Engineer Al Quiblat of Pagasa Visayas.Although there were no gale warnings raised in Central Visayas and Western Visayas, Quiblat said it is better to take precautionary measures.
“Over the weekend, (its) mostly sunny partly cloudy with small chances of rain (in Metro Cebu), but it is no longer brought by the storm but by the localized thunderstorm,” said Quiblat.
Earlier today, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas cancelled the trips of small vessels bound for Bohol, Camotes Island and Leyte departing from the ports of Cebu and vice versa due to rough seas spawned by TS Ineng.
TS Ineng is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday or Sunday evening, Pagasa said./elb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.