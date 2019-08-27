Classes canceled in several areas in Eastern Visayas due to heavy rains bought by ‘Jenny’

TACLOBAN CITY –– Heavy rains spawned by Tropical Depression “Jenny” led to the cancellation of classes in several areas in Eastern Visayas on Tuesday.

In Biliran province, classes were suspended in all levels in all of its eight municipalities and the provincial capital of Naval.

In Leyte, classes were also suspended in the towns of Tanauan, Babatngon, Capoocan, and Leyte-Leyte, where a minor landslide occurred in Barangay Libas.

Classes were also suspended in Catbalogan City, Jiabong, and Zumarraga, all in Samar province.

Due to the incessant rains brought by Jenny, a portion of the Caraycaray Bridge in Naval, Biliran was damaged.

The engineering office based in Naval town said it would repair the bridge once the weather improved.

The local disaster offices of Biliran are closely monitoring the situation especially in areas prone to landslide or flooding.

In Cebu City, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu Station is closely monitoring the weather condition to determine whether or not to cancel boat trips.

As of Tuesday, however, no gale warning was issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, said Lt. Jg. Michael Encina, PCG-Cebu spokesperson.

“As of now, there’s no gale warning. But we’re constantly monitoring weather updates. In case there is a gale warning, we will automatically cancel trips from Cebu,” he said.

The low-pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility transformed into a tropical depression at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 26.

It was given the local name Jenny./lzb