Death of pigs in Lusaran not ASF, says DMVF chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The official results are still not out regarding the cause of death of three pigs in Barangay Lusaran but an official of the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) says the animals died of nutritional reasons, which dispels rumors that the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus has spread in the city.

Jennifer Laurente, head of DVMF, told CDN Digital that they have subjected the pigs to an ASF test and none of the pigs showed symptoms of the disease.

ASF, according to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), is a highly contagious hemorrhagic disease of pigs that causes high fever, loss of appetite, haemorrhages in the skin, and internal organs, and death to the affected pigs.

Based on investigation conducted by DVMF, Laurente said the pigs died of various reasons which are sanitary and nutritional in nature. The pigs died because of dirty pig pen, lack of food supplements, and illness brought about by the weather.

Laurente said pigs infected with the ASF virus have bruises on the skin especially on the ears.

She said an infected pig will not last more than three days and can easily infect other pigs in the farm causing multiple deaths in a matter of weeks.

“It is a very potent virus with no cure or vaccine. ASF will kill fast,” said Laurente in a phone interview

Laurente said they are monitoring the entry of pork products from abroad and from certain provinces from Luzon.

Laurente said there are at least 900 hog farms in Cebu with 3,000 pigs susceptible to the virus.

ASF virus could potentially wipe out a P2 billion worth of pork industry in the city and will affect the production of Cebu City’s world famous lechon (roasted pig).

Laurente also called on the public to immediately report frozen or canned meat products which are imported from China and areas such as Rizal province. / celr