Cebu City Niños brings gold medal tally to 19 in Batang Pinoy national tilt

PUERTO PRINCESA, PALAWAN, Philippines—The Cebu City Niños strengthened its grip of the top spot by bagging 10 more gold medals in Day 3 of the ongoing Batang Pinoy National Championships here.

By day’s end on Wednesday, August 28, the Niños scored a gold-silver-bronze medal tally of 19-21-16.

Archer Aldrener Igot, Jr. started the day by adding three more gold medals to the two that he already has in the bag bringing his total to five medals.

The 14-year-old Grade 8 student of the Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School clinched his additional gilts via the 40-meter distance, 50-meter and single Fita round in the Cub Boys division.

Last Tuesday, August 27, he dominated the 20-meter and 30-meter distances. The archery competition was held at the Speaker Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex.

The Muay Thai competition also accounted for three of the 10 gold medals. Two of those who contributed gilts were Zion Melecio in the 54-kilogram and Josh Ybañez in the 51-kilogram categories.

The arnisadors also came through with four gold medals in the afternoon of August 28. Contributing to the medal count of the Niños were Fhaline Caballero and Clifford Tonilon in the 7-9 years old, Crystal Jill Bowman in the 13-15 girls and Albert Estrera in the 10-12 boys categories.

The latest official medal tally released by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) at 6 p.m., however, does not yet reflect the additional medals bagged today by Igot and the arnisadors.

Based on the PSC tally, Cebu City dropped to the fifth spot with 12-15-17 with Cotabato Province at the top with 14-3-1, Davao City at second with 13-11-13, Pasig City at third with 12-18-8 and Laguna Province at fourth with 12-16-9. / celr