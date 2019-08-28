Man shot in Labangon alley fights for his life 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The morning after a shooting incident in an alley in Sitio Kasambagan, Barangay Labangon left a man in critical condition, police are trying to understand why residents know the victim but could not identify his address.

The victim identified as Richard, or commonly known as “Bungi”, was shot in Sitio Kasambagan in Barangay Labangon a few minutes past 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28.

He was immediately brought to a public hospital.

Police said Richard was walking through an alley when an unidentified man pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Police said the suspect seemed to have waited for Richard to pass by the area before shooting him.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Christopher Bungo, desk officer of Labangon Police, the victim was shot once (and was hit on the nape or the back of his neck.

The suspect immediately fled the area after he shot Richard.

Bungo said nobody stepped forward as a witness to the incident.

It is also a mystery to the police why the residents know Richard but could not identify his address or the house where he lives.

As of early morning of August 29, police are still determining the exact details of the case. / celr