PCG-Dapitan’s latest count: 3 dead, 245 rescued, 22 ‘unaccounted for’ in ferry sea mishap

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 245 passengers and 16 crew members on board the ill-fated Lite Ferry 16 were rescued while 22 others remained unaccounted for as of 8 p.m. today, August 28, said a report from the operation desk of the Philippine Coast Guard in Dapitan City.

The number did not include the three persons who died when the ferry caught fire shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, just as the vessel was only about 1.5 nautical miles from Dapitan, its port of destination.

The PCG-Dapitan report showed a higher count of passengers on board the ill-fated ferry in the wake of the pronouncement of the officials of Lite Shipping Corporation who, in a press conference in Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon, said that there were only 180 persons who boarded the vessel when it departed from Samboan town past 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27. The company’s count included the three persons who died in the sea tragedy.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael Encina, information officer of the

PCG in Central Visayas (PCG-7), however assured earlier on Wednesday that Lite Ferry 16 was not overloaded and passed the pre-departure inspection since the ferry’s passenger maximum capacity was 317, including the crewmen.

The PCG-Dapitan City operation desk told CDN Digital in a phone interview at 8 p.m. on Wedneday that the initial rescued passengers numbered up to 245, excluding the fatalities who were identified as Danilo Gomez, 60; Ronaldo Heneral, 65; and one-year-old baby girl Chloe Labisig.

The 22 unaccounted persons were believed to be crewmen since the ferry had 38 crew members and only 16 were so far named in the listed as among the survivors, according to the PCG-Dapitan operation desk.

However, PCG Dapitan did not confirm if the remaining 22 other members were considered missing as its investigation was still ongoing and the numbers were still subject to verification.

The PCG-Dapitan operation desk personnel, who asked not to be identified for lack of authority to speak on the matter, also claimed that there was no delay in responding to the distressed vessel.

When Lite Ferry 16 raised their alarm of concern at around 11 p.m., PCG-Dapitan said they immediately informed all the surrounding ports in the area about the distressed vessel.

Encina had told reporters in press briefing earlier on Wednesday that the Coast Guard vessel of Dapitan was stationed in Cagayan De Oro City when the alarm was raised.

Encina said that while the PCG vessel was still on its way to the area of incident, they already asked other nearby ports to send available vessels for rescue.

PCG-Dapitan also said that there were at least three commercial vessels that headed towards the area, with PCG-Dapitan personnel on board, to assist in the rescue operation.

As of this writing, PCG-Dapitan was still determining the cause of the fire and get the exact number of passengers and crew members on board the ferry.

The Lite Shipping corporation earlier today had announced that they will be giving monetary support to all the passengers. /elb

