USC NABC: 2015 Samurai wins in OT

Cebu City, Philippines—The 2015 Samurai prevailed in overtime over the 2009 Legacy, 77-69, in Division 3 action in the University of San Carlos (USC) North Alumni Basketball Club 2019 Cebu City Mayor’s Cup on Sunday evening, August 25, 2019, at the USC North Campus gym along General Maxilom Avenue.

After 2009’s Don Adlawan sent the game to overtime with a clutch jumper, 2015 took over in the extra session to come away with the hard-earned victory.

John Bautista had a stellar outing as he tallied 33 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

In the other Division 3 game, the 2008 Flyboys soared past the 2010 Pioneers, 81-68.

John Cabellon was the Flyboys’ high-point man with 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Over in Division 2, the 2005 Chameleons registered another victory, this time outlasting the 2004 Rebels, 51-41.

Macky Campomanes had a double-double for 2005 as he produced 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The 2000 Millennium Bugs also routed the 2002 Lions, 84-50, with Vincent Enad leading the way with 15 points while the 2003 Stallions trampled the 2001 Shipmen, 67-57, thanks to the massive 34-point, 10-rebound performance of Vicente Salon.

In Division 1, the 1997 Ronins kept on rolling as they eked past the 1993 Dragons, 62-60.

Jake Saturinas continued his scoring binge as he cashed in 21 points along with four boards and three steals.

The 1999 NinetyNiners also crushed the 1995 Pirates, 66-47, thanks to the efforts of Joseph Bragat who had 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

And finally in the Seniors division, the 1986 Siargao Wave Riders bested the 1988 Barako, 68-65.

Arturo Mata exploded for 32 points, five boards and three assists to carry the Wave Riders to the win.

Meanwhile, the 1990 Titans clobbered Bai 1991, 76-41, behind James Sievert’s 17-point, 13-board double-double. /bmjo