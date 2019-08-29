Terminal fee for international flights to be incorporated in tickets starting Sept. 1

CEBU CITY—Starting September 1, 2019, those buying tickets for international flights out of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will also be paying the International Passenger Service Charge (IPSC) on top of the cost of the ticket.

The IPSC will be included in the airline tickets at point of sale for all tickets issued or reissued out of MCIA, according to an advisory from the GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., which operates the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

However, passengers who have been issued or reissued tickets within the year from September 1, 2019 without the integrated IPSC will have to pay the IPSC at the terminal fee counters inside Terminal 2.

At the check-in counter, an airline representative will verify through their system if the IPSC has already been integrated.

If paid, the airline representative will issue the boarding pass with a PAID stamp and a non-revenue receipt.

For tickets issued or reissued prior to September 1, 2019, an airline representative will issue a boarding pass without the PAID stamp and direct the passenger to the terminal fee counters.

The terminal fee counter teller will collect the IPSC payment from the passenger and then issue a receipt, which will be attached to the boarding pass.

Passengers exempted from the IPSC payment but still have this reflected on their tickets have to present required documents to avail of the exemption.

The documents include valid overseas exemption certificate (OEC), exemption certificate for pilgrims, athletes, and others, and boarding pass.

Exempted from IPSC payment are children below two years old, with or without any airline ticket; overseas contract worker; passenger denied entry; airline crew; diplomats; athletes officially endorsed by the Philippine Sports Commission; Muslim passengers travelling to Mecca on Haj; and any other person as specified by MCIAA in mutual agreement with GMCAC or as may be specified by legal requirement.

Request for IPSC refunds will be processed at the terminal fee counters on the day of departure upon presentation of the required documents.

The required documents are boarding pass with PAID stamp and valid exemption documents.

The exempted passengers will then be refunded the full amount of the IPSC.

For unused tickets, the air carrier will be responsible for the processing of the refunds subject to the airline ticket terms and conditions.

For any concerns or further inquiries, passengers may contact Mactan-Cebu International Airport through (032) 494-7000 or email [email protected] /bmjo