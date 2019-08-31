Lacson names BuCor exec who freed convicts in Chiong sisters rape-slay

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Panfilo Lacson has disclosed that a correctional technical superintendent at the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) was the one who signed the documents that allowed the early release of convicts in the rape-slay of sisters Marijoy and Jacqueline Chiong in Cebu in 1997.

“Maria Fe Marquez. Parang correctional technical superintendent, yan ang nagpirma. So dapat alamin natin, [It might be a correctional technical superintendent, she was the one who signed the papers.],” Lacson told AM radio station DWIZ in an interview.

Lacson questioned the BuCor official’s signing of the papers, noting that the prisons director is the only one authorized to sign the papers.

“Kung hindi siya authorized at talagang hindi siya authorized ibig sabihin nag-usurp siya ng authority ng prisons director. Kung siya naman ay inutusan na pirmahan mo yan, dapat i-certify niya yan,” Lacson said, citing that the BuCor official might have committed usurpation of authority.

“Otherwise, talagang glaring yan. Kasi hindi mismong prisons director ang nagpirma, isang tao na hindi authorized,” he added.

It was also Lacson who earlier bared that those convicted for the abduction, rape and murder of the Chiong sisters have already been released. /muf