‘Pinggu Pwede Na?,’ ‘I’m Ellenya L.’ team up for Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano short film and Sine Kabataan 2019 finalist, “Pinggu, Pwede Na?” will team up with the full-length feature movie, “I’m Ellenya L.” for the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) 2019.

Elle Ubas, one of the directors, said she was delighted to be paired with “I’m Ellenya L.” since this was one of the movies that they looked forward to in the film festival.

“We were surprised when we found out that we were being paired with “I’m Ellenya L.” We thought it was a good match since their film also tackled comedy,” she told CDN Digital.

Ubas is also fascinated with the movie’s title and uniqueness since “I’m Ellenya L.” can actually be read as, “A Millennial” too.

“It is creative and the fact nga comedy siya is a bonus na,” she added.

(The title is creative and the fact that it is a comedy film is also a bonus.)

“I’m Ellenya L.” is a comedy-romance movie headlined by Kapamilya stars Maris Racal and Inigo Pascual.

This is also the first directorial job of Boy 2 Quizon and of the feature film entries for Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2019 along with “Cuddle Weather,” “LSS (Last Song Syndrome),” “The Panti Sisters,” “G!,” “Open,” and “Watch Me Kill.”

Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino is a week-long celebration every September where Philippine cinemas only screen Filipino films.

The film festival which is organized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) will run from September 13 to 19, 2019.

Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2019 has three categories which are Feature Films, Sandaan Showcase, and Sine Kabataan 2019.

According to its official page, Sine Kabataan provides a platform for the youth to voice their stories through film.

“Pinggu, Pwede Na?” is a five-minute and eight seconds short film which will be shown first before the start of full-length movie, “I’m Ellenya L.”

This is also the lone Cebuano short film for Sine Kabataan 2019 category.

“Pinggu, Pwede Na?” is a comedy and drama film which talks about a depressed teenage girl.

She lets Pinggu, her penguin stuffed toy, and her paper-filled jar decide whether or not she kills herself.

The Cebuano short film is headlined by Yomeh Dacullo and Vhinz Dacua who play Yums and Kuya Bins, respectively.

“Pinggu, Pwede Na?” is directed by Ubas and Johanna Valdez who are students from the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban Campus.

Ubas is an Advertising Arts student while Valdez is an Interior Design student.

“Pinggu, Pwede Na?” is not Valdez and Ubas’ first short film.

Valdez is also known for “Manok Manok Mikoy” during the “Mugna: Take One” at the SM Seaside City Cebu in December 2018.

It bagged Best Story Adaptation, Best in Editing, and Best in Cinematography.

Ubas also had an entry during the “Mugna: Take One” titled, “Padayon.”

Her film won Best Short Film,

Best Sound, and Viewer’s Choice Award during Mugna: Take One in 2018./dbs