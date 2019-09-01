Coast Guard team checks troubled ship at Camotes port: No oil spill

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Camotes Island and San Francisco has found no trace of an oil spill on the partially submerged MV Mika Mari 8 after it tilted sideways on August 31 at Consuelo port on Camotes Island.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, PCG Central Visayas spokesperson, said that the PCG team also surrounded the troubled vessel with an oil spill boom to ensure and prevent any possibility of a spill.

The MV Mika Mari 8 has 3,200 liters of diesel fuel in its tanks.

Read more: 22 rescued from a troubled ship docked at Consuelo port on Camotes Island

Encina said that a team of Coast Guard divers conducted a coastal and underwater inspection of the vessel today, September 1, at 7 a.m., which was completed later at past 8 a.m.

“The divers did not find any oil leak from the hull of the vessel and were able to conclude the inspection at 8:15 a.m.,” he said.

At 10 a.m., the PCG Camotes Island personnel, the operation manager of Jomalia Shipping, met and discussed safety protocols when loading and unloading passengers and cargoes.

Encina said that the immediate action for a salvage operation of the ferry and the removal of the 3,200 liters of diesel fuel from the vessel were also discussed.| dbs