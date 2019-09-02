Senate probes early release of heinous crime convicts

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate on Monday began its probe on the controversy surrounding the implementation of the law that resulted in the early release of inmates convicted of heinous crimes.

The hearing, led by the Senate committee on justice, was prompted by reports that convicted rapist-murderer and Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez was among those ordered released by Bureau of Corrections Director General Nicanor Faeldon.

Sanchez was found guilty of brutally killing two University of the Philippines – Los Banos students in the 1990s — Eileen Sarmenta and Allan Gomez.

It was Faeldon who reportedly signed Sanchez’s release, which he earlier denied

He showed up in the Senate ahead of the 10:00 a.m. scheduled hearing of the committee chaired by Senator Richard Gordon.

Aside from Faeldon, other resource persons invited to the hearing are Sarmenta and Gomez’s parents — Ma. Clara Sarmenta, Robeto Sarmenta, and IIuminada Gomez.

Also invited are officials of BuCor, Department of Justice, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine National Police and other concerned agencies. /je