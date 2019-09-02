Lawyer survives ambush outside Cebu City Hall of Justice

(Updated 10:40 a.m.) Cebu City, Philippines—Lawyer Innocencio dela Cerna was ambushed by still unknown assailants outside the Cebu City Hall of Justice at the Qimonda IT Center at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City around 9 a.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019.

The lawyer survived the ambush and was still able to drive his white sports utility vehicle to the nearby Waterfront Police Station.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Ruth Bonngo of the Waterfront Police station said Dela Cerna arrived the station at 9:30 a.m.

Dela Cerna reportedly came from a hearing when he was ambushed.

According to the police, the perpetrators, who were onboard a motorcycle, started to fire towards the Dela Cerna’s vehicle when the lawyer was at the gate of the Hall of Justice.

Dela Cerna immediately sped off to S. Osmeña Road when he sensed he was being shot at but the suspects still followed him until the corner of Roble Street. This is when the lawyer pulled out his gun and fired back at the suspects from inside his vehicle.

The suspects then fled northbound when Dela Cerna started to fire back.

Police said Dela Cerna did not have any gunshot wound but had scratches and blood stains on his hands.

There are 11 bullet holes in the vehicle of Dela Cerna. Four in driver’s side window, three in the front passenger side window, two in the rear passenger side window, one in the windsheild, and one at the rear left D-pillar of the SUV.

Bonngo said Dela Cerna refused to be brought to the hospital. She said just before 10 a.m., Dela Cerna left the police station. Police cannot disclose where he is now for security purposes. /bmjo