Man from Dumaguete City jailed for possession of P680K worth of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspected shabu weighing 100 grams and worth at least P680, 000 was confiscated from the possession of Alberto Racal during a buy-bust operation in Purok 9, Barangay Bantayan, Dumaguete City Sunday night, September 1.

A joint team consisting of personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Negros Oriental also recovered a black Honda Wave and a pink pouch from the possession of Racal, 32.

Complaints for the illegal possession and the importation of illegal drugs are now being prepared against the suspect, said an advisory released this afternoon, September 2, by PDEA RO VII.