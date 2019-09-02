Meet the mall guard in Cebu with a dog best friend

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the mall security guard who wholeheartedly adopted a stray dog?

CDN Digital finally got in touch with him through Saving Strays Cebu’s Gretel Eleazer.

The mall guard’s name is Danillo Reyeg, 56, from Toledo City, western Cebu.

Reyeg took the internet by storm when CDN Digital ran an article about him adopting a stray dog in the mall he works for at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.

Read: A newfound bond between a stray dog and a mall guard

According to Reyeg, their relationship with Franci, a female Aspin (Asong Pinoy), started in 2018. He noticed the dog roaming around the mall’s parking area.

“It was last year that Franci and I had a bond. At first, she would just come and eat and then if I try to touch her, she would run away,” said Reyeg, who also has a pet dog in the place her rents in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. “I started to gain her trust shortly after and that’s the time she would follow me around when I do my roving.”

It’s not only Reyeg who Franci has a close relationship with. Apparently, Reyeg’s co-worker, Quinner Casana, also share a special bond. In fact, Casana takes care of Franci when Reyeg isn’t around.

Eleazer said that the act of the two mall guards needs to be praised because it sets a good example on how to show some humanitarian love to stray dogs who also need care and attention.

Though Franci has become a very famous dog lately, she still follows her best friends, Reyeg and Cansana, around the mall parking lot everyday. They say she’s a big help in relieving stress during duty hours.

Good job doggie! /bmjo