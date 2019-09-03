Dela Cerna names two possible suspects in Monday’s ambush

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are now pursuing at least two possible suspects in the ambush of lawyer Inocencio Dela Cerna on Monday morning, September 2.

Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the lawyer gave the names of the two individuals. But Vinluan refused to already discuss their ongoing investigation in details.

Vinluan told reporters during the 888 News Forum on Tuesday morning, September 3, that they already started with their formal investigation on Dela Cerna’s ambush which happened as he was about to leave the Quimonda IT Center on Monday morning.

But they are yet to secure his official statement.

“Sa ngayon wala pa talaga syang official statement,” said Vinluan.

(Atty. Dela Cerna is yet to issue his official statement.)

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Vinluan said they are inclined to believe that the ambush was work-related.

The lawyer is handling high profile cases which include the parricide case against former Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel, who is accused of killing his wife, the late Bien Unido mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel.

“Even yung family nila naniniwala na work-related yung nang-ambush kay Attorney Dela Cerna,” said Vinluan.

(Even members of his family believe that Attorney Dela Cerna’s ambush was work-related.)

Considering the threat on his life, Vilunan said they do not discount the possibility of providing Dela Cerna with a police escort.

But the request should come form Dela Cerna. As soon as she receives a formal request from him, Vinluan said she will have this endorsed to Camp Crame for approval.

Immediately after Monday’s ambush, Vinluan said that she immediately deployed a mobile patrol team to secure the vicinity of the subdivision where Dela Cerna lives in. | dcb