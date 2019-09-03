Breaking: Fire alarm raised in Barangay Banilad
By Paul Lauro and Alven Marie A. Timtim |September 03,2019 - 06:50 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Cebu City are currently responding to a fire alarm near Helen’s Lechon located along Governor Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.
BFP Cebu City Fire Officer 1 Grace Colina said the fire alarm was first raised around 6:31 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3. / celr
