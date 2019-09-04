One dead, three minors injured in Badian motorcycle accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A man died while three students aged 15 to 17 years old were injured in a motorcycle accident in Badian town, southwestern Cebu on Tuesday night, September 3, 2019.

Police Corporal Rommel Cañete, the desk officer of the Badian Police Station, identified the fatality as 23-year old Junard Abestano.

According to Cañete, Abestano was on his way to the Badian’s town center at around 7 p.m. when the motorcycle he was driving collided head on with the motorcycle the three minors were on.

The minors were on their way to the neighboring town of Moalboal, which is north of Badian.

The two motorcycles crashed on the highway in Barangay Malhiao, around 1.5 kilometers away from the Badian National High School, which is the school where the students were reportedly enrolled in.

Abestano and the injured minors were brought to the Badian District Hospital, but Abestano was didn’t make it alive.

Cañete said that the minors and Abestano were not wearing helmets while they were cruising on the national highway.

The desk officer refused to give a comment as to whether the minors will be apprehended for the accident since he said he didn’t have the authority to do so. /bmjo