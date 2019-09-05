Cebuana’s taekwondo team bags bronze in Korea tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana athlete Aidaine Krishia Laxa strengthens her bid for a slot to represent the Philippines in the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games after her team bagged a bronze medal in the 2019 Chungju World Martials Arts Masterships on Wednesday, September 4, in Chungju, Korea.

Laxa, along with her teammates Janna Dominique Oliva and Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, competed in the Freestyle Women’s category.

This is the 18-year-old’s third international competition in the last three months courtesy of the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and her sponsors.

She bagged her first bronze this year in the individual standard via the ATF Taekwondo Championships held in Manila.

She followed this with a gold win in the team standard of Korea Open and then a bronze in the Asian Open held in Vietnam.

According to Tony Del Prado, the regional chairman of the PTA, this is part of the ladies’ preparation for the SEA Games.

“The more international exposure the more seasoned they become,” said Del Prado.

Del Prado added that Laxa will be sent to Korea later this month, September, for further training.

“We’re praying that she remains in the best of health,” he said. o

No one else is assured of a slot to the SEA Games which the Philippines will be hosting from November 30 to December 11.

“As for SEA Games, we have to wait for the announcement of the PTA. We don’t want to preempt anything. We should know a month before the SEA Games, though everything that has happened so far are all positive,” said Del Prado.

Aside from Laxa, Cebuanos also hoping to represent the Philippines to the biennial meet are Nica Garces and Rinna Babanto.

Laxa is now a senior high student at the University of Sto. Tomas (UST).

She used to study at the University of San Carlos but transferred to UST in 2018. / celr