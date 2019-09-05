Military informant, companion killed in Dumaguete City

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines — A military informant and his companion were killed inside a house in Purok Hayahay, Barangay Calindagan of this city on Wednesday night, September 4, 2019.

A report from the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) released today, September 5, disclosed that the victims — Lori Ralloma de Jesus and Mark Anthony Booc, 39 – were inside the house of a certain Lope Guinsan at 9:30 p.m. when four men barged inside and shoot the victims.

De Jesus, a resident of Capitol Area, Barangay Daro here, was an informant of the Military Intelligence Group in Central Visayas (MIG-7), the NOPPO report said.

Booc, of Lower Lukewright of Poblacion 1, also of Dumaguete City, has no known job, the report added.

After the incident, suspects fled towards unknown direction.

The victims were declared dead on the scene by the One Rescue Unit of Negros Oriental led by Dr. Kenneth T Coo that responded to the shooting alarm at 11:45 p.m. of the very same date.

NOPPO’s Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) personnel were able to retrieve pieces of fired cartridge case of .45 caliber ammunition and one piece of fired slug of same caliber. Also found in the crime scene were sachets containing shabu residue and various drug paraphernalia, the report added.

The victims were later brought to the Garden of Saints Memorial Chapel in this city for a post mortem examination to be performed by the City Health Officer, Dr. Ma. Sarah B. Talla. /elb