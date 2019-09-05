De la Cerna seeks police security; CCPO chief says decision remains with PNP chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lawyer Inocencio de la Cerna Jr. has formally requested police protection following the ambush against him on Monday, September 2.

In September 5 letter to Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), De la Cerna and Associates Law Office, which is the lawyer’s law office, asked that “a police escort be made available” for De la Cerna.

The letter was signed by three of De la Cerna’s associates including his daughter, Lawyer Erika-Anne Therese de la Cerna.

“What transpired is nothing short of an appalling display of what happens when some people take the law into their own hands,” the lawyers wrote referring to the attempt on De la Cerna’s life right in front of the Cebu City Hall of Justice.

The letter to Vinluan, which bears a received stamp of 10:22 a.m. of September 5, also contained De la Cerna’s account on the ambush incident.

“Our law office must make manifest our utter and absolute condemnation of such lawless actions that have endangered, and continue to so endanger, the life and security of one of our own,” the letter read.

In a message reply to CDN Digital, Vinluan said she would give her recommendation for De la Cerna’s security assistance if necessary.

However, she said that whether or not De la Cerna would be granted a police escort would be up to the director general of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“I think I’m not the right person to grant security for him. I am not entitled. They might request probably sa office of the Chief PNP if he qualifies,” Vinluan said.

“Yes, [I am willing to give my endorsement] if necessary. But my endorsement is not pre-requisite to it,” the police official said.

De la Cerna’s associates also furnished the same request letter to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) Deputy Chief Colonel Hector Amancia.

The CIDG-7 is one of De la Cerna’s clients in legal practice./dbs