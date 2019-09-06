3-day technology workshop in water conservation set at SM Seaside

SM Seaside City Cebu welcomes the innovation of water conservation through Bamboo Water Tower – a three-day workshop at the third floor Seaview Wing dubbed Bamboo Buildathon which will begin from September 6 to 8 realizing the vision of Creative Cebu to install a water tower at the Sky Park of SM Seaside City in celebration of the Cebu Design Week which is fromSeptember 8-15, 2019.

The initiative of Creative Cebu invites the academe, architects, artists, businessmen, craftsmen, engineers, environmentalists, LGUs, manufacturers, NGOs, social workers, students, creative bubs, and innovation enthusiasts to learn from the activity by acquiring knowledge on bamboo water tower building that will serve as a water collector, an alternative way to catch water from air.

Inspired by an Ethiopian company, Warka Water Towers explains that the mesh around the bamboo structure collects water from the damp air. The collected water drips down into a collection surface and into a tank.

The workshop will introduce the basic information of significant bamboo species in the Philippines, the making of bamboo joints, facts about the bamboo industry, and a detailed discussion on the building of bamboo water collector or the bamboo water tower.

The bamboo water tower is part of the creative hub located at the Sky Park Art Walk which is the pilot art installation realized by the Newsuem of Design (NEWD).

The creative hub at the Sky Park is NEWD’s flagship action item in Cebu’s official bid for the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network.

The creative hub is divided into two phases, first, the Installation of bamboo water tower and second, the creation of gallery centers or cabanas, which are designed in modernist exterior and sculptural interior creating spaces that will become artworks itself.