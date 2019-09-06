99 teams, six categories in last day of San Roque Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A total of 99 teams spread in six categories will be seeing action in the second and final playing date of the 14th San Roque Football Cup, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the San Roque Football Field in Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

The teams will be competing in the Under 7 Mixed (Born 2012), Under 9 Mixed (Born 2010), Under 11 Mixed (Born 2008), Under 13 Boys (Born 2006), Under 15 Boys (Born 2004) and Under 15 Girls (Born 2004).

According to the organizing San Roque Football Club (SRFC) president Oliver “Bingbing” Colina, games will immediately start at 6:30 a.m.

The Mixed 11 gathered the most number of entries at 28 while the Mixed 9 has the second most number of entries at 19.

All categories will follow a single round robin format of elimination. With the top teams advancing to the knockout stages.

The champions and runners-up will immediately be recognized right after each category is done.

The champion teams will get trophies and medals while the runner-up teams will be receiving just trophies.

The tournament will be a 7-A-Side format except for Under 7 Mixed which will be played in a 5-A-Side format.

The proceeds if this tournament will be for the benefit of the grassroots players of the SRFC.

Last August 24, the first playing date of this football festival, Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) secondary football runner-up University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R), Labogon FC, Leylam FC, Rising Sun DB A, Giuseppe FC and Tayud FC, clinched the titles in their respective divisions. /bmjo