Presyo Merkado: Dragon fruit

DALAGUETE, Cebu —This fruit goes by several alternative names.

In other parts of the world, it is known as pitahaya or strawberry pear. Some calls it Honolulu queen.

In Cebu, and the rest of the Philippines, this pink-outside, white-inside fruit is called as dragon fruit.

The fruit is cultivated in a farm in Barangay Casay, Dalaguete town, a southern Cebu municipality located around 88 kilometets from Cebu City.

A kilo costs P150.

Other southern Cebu towns with dragon fruit farms are Ronda and Badian.

The odd-looking fruit can be eaten fresh. It can also be made into a pink milkshake.

There are dragon fruit farms in other provinces in the Philippines too.

In Ilocos, Editha Aguinaldo Dacuycuy is the acknowledged “dragon fruit queen” who said that the fruit is rich in medical benefits which help her fight cancer.

Read all about Ilocandia’s dragon fruit queen and farm and how she tames cancer and other diseases below:

Dragon fruit growing business gains ground

This ‘dragon fruit queen’ tames cancer and other diseases

/ celr