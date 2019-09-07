UAAP Season 82 medals made of bullet shells from Marawi siege

In a show of sustainability, Tokyo, the host of the 2020 Summer Olympics, recently announced that it’s using recycled mobile phones and other electronics to make the gold, silver and bronze medals.

Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU), host of UAAP Season 82, is following suit, presenting trophies and medals using recycled materials and indigenous designs.

Bullet shells, doorknobs

The medals are made from bullet shells, doorknobs and pipes from the 2017 Marawi siege. Brassmaking in the city uses scrap materials instead of metal from mining, a practice that destroys the environment.

The straps that hold the medals are made from plastic trash collected from Taal, Batangas, and woven by members of the Maranao tribe. Weaving has been the tribe’s therapy since its city was destroyed in the armed conflict between rebel groups and government forces.