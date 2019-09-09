Video production group from Cebu captures stunning aerial night shots of Simala Shrine

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Marian devotees flock to churches every September 8 to celebrate the birthday of our beloved Mother Mary.

In Cebu, the Our Lady of Lindogon Shrine in Simala, Sibonga town is one of the churches often flocked by devotees to honor Mama Mary.

In this year’s celebration of her birthday, a video production group from Cebu captured the castle-like shrine of the Mother Mary lit up by thousands of candles held by the devotees in a night of prayer on Sunday.

The group uploaded the photos they captured on their Facebook page and has got a lot of attention so far. The numbers are impressive: 1,300 comments, 16,000 reactions, and 17,000 shares as of Monday, September 9, 2019.

“The photos were taken during the Banwag Sa Pagkahimugso, the mañanita celebration for Mama Mary’s Birthday. When this event started last year, the event creative director contacted us if we could be the official documentation team, as an offering to the Blessed Virgin,” says Chaw Cadavez, project coordinator of the group told CDN Digital through chat.

The independent video production group said that this is their second year to cover the mañita celebration of Mother Mary.

“We gladly accepted the offer and we have been doing this for two years now as our devotion too,” says Cadavez.

The aerial shots were taken by one of their members, Lindsey Banaynal. /bmjo