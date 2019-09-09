Why grandparents are the best

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Grandparents are the instant best friends kids could ever have.

Since day that you were born, they’ve always been there for you, cheering you on and treating you with lots and lots of candies and chocolates.

Growing up and being with our grandparents is one of the best memories we will ever have.

CDN Digital listed down at least five reasons why being around our grandparents is always the best:

You’ll never go hungry— grandparents are the best food spoilers. They keep you full and would not want you to go hungry. This trait is what we really love about them. If you give them a quick visit, it’s like you are visiting a grocery store. They always prepare your favorites!

They never say no— yes, they don’t, well, most of the time at least. They will back you up with everything that you would want to do or buy. If you ask something from your parents and they say no, turn to your grandparents. They are the best persons to help you get your parents permission. Now, enjoy watching that K-pop concert you’ve been dreaming of.

Best storytellers— they never run out of fascinating tales from their past! They are more than glad to always share stories from their youth, from how they courted your grandma to the day that you were born. And the expressions on their faces makes their story-telling more amusing!

Good listeners— whether you feel sad or happy they are all ears. They know exactly how you feel. They won’t ask questions and sometimes they won’t even talk. They just sit there and listen. After hearing every word that you said, rest assured that they will be there ready to give you a hug or a laugh, depending on the situation.

Loves you endlessly— no matter the weather, the situation or the circumstances, they will always be there for you. They will always love you no matter what. They may sometimes be hard on you but you will always have a soft spot on their hearts. Remember that you are their answered prayers too.

Most of us are lucky to still be around our grandparents, cherish the moments you have with them while they are still here helping you get through the day one step at a time.

Grandparents will always be our best friends! The true ones! The ones that will stay in our hearts forever! | dcb