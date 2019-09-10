Police find body of man in Carcar City roadside  

Cebu City, Philippines—Police found a body of a man lying at the side of the road in Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City, southern Cebu on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

The Carcar Police were responding to a shooting alarm in Sitio Graje at around 1 p.m. Tuesday. And when they arrived in the area, they found a man lying lifeless on the ground near the road drainage, believed to be a victim of a shooting incident.

According to Police Corporal Renante Dayuja, they are still determining the identity of the man, although he said the victim is said to be a worker of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

As of press time, members of the Carcar police are still waiting for the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to examine the area. /bmjo