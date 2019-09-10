Role of former Cebu-based beauty queen in upcoming TV series revealed 

Cebu City, Philippines—“Crossing fingers to make you all proud.’

This was the message of Miss Eco International 2018 Cynthia “Thia” Thomalla during the grand media launch of GMA’s upcoming series, “The Gift” on Monday evening, September 9, 2019.

The former Cebu-based beauty queen updated her followers by sharing her photos on her Instagram account on September 10, Tuesday.

“My heart is full, and I can’t wait for you to see FAITH,” Thomalla said.

CDN Digital has been reaching out to Thomalla on this matter but she has not responded yet.

According to GMA Artist Center’s Instagram post, Thomalla will play Faith or the “Princess of Divisoria” in the series.

She is the daughter of a rich and fabric store owner.

This is Thomalia’s first time to work as the leading lady of Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards.

“The Gift” is directed by Lord Alvin Madridejos and will premier in GMA Network on September 16, 2019.

Completing the cast in the series are Jean Garcia, Mikee Santos, Ysabel Ortega, Victor Anastacio, Rochelle Pangilinan, Mikoy Morales, Divine Tetay, Elizabeth Oropesa, and Jo Berry.

“The Gift” will be Thomalla’s first television series at Kapuso Network after she inked a contract with GMA Artist Center in 2018.

In 2017, Thomalla represented Cebu in Miss World Philippines 2017.

She won the Miss Eco Philippines 2017 title and represented the country in Miss Eco International 2018 held in Egpyt.

She became the first Filipina to win the crown and was later named as the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.

Before she made it big in Manila, Thomalla joined pageants in Cebu.

She won Sinulog Festival Queen 2016 and finished first runner-up in Miss Mandaue 2015. /bmjo