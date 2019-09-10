Mandaue Public Market may consider 3rd batch stall applicants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Public Market may welcome new tenants if there will still be vacant stalls after its second raffle on September 18.

Mandaue City Market Administrator Musoline Suliva said the City Administrator’s Office has already started accepting the applications from the second priority vendors who wish to rent spaces in the new public market.

The second priority vendors are those who previously rented in the old Mandaue City Public Market an in good standing but was not able to submit the requirements for the application to rent the spaces in the new public market on the first cut off on August 8.

The P385-million public market, which has been on soft opening since August 28, has 1,194 stalls in different sections of the market. As of August 28, there were still over 300 stalls that have yet to be filled up.

In a phone interview, Suliva said the public market may welcome new vendors if there will still be vacant stalls after the September 18 raffle.

“Dunay possibility nga dunay bag-o nga makaapil sa third batch depende kung duna pay bakante nga stalls,” Suliva said.

(It is possible that we will be accommodating new vendors in th public market if there will still be available stalls after the second raffle.)

Suliva said the Mandaue City Market Authority has yet to set the application period and the schedule for the third raffle. /elb