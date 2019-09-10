P12M shabu seized from a woman drug suspect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 27-year-old woman was arrested in her home in Sitio Galile, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, in a buy-and-bust operation on Tuesday night that yielded P12 million worth of suspected shabu.

The suspect, identified as Aryan Anne Reyes, was caught in possession of at least 1.8 kilograms of suspected shabu with a dangerous drugs board (DDB) value of P12,240,00 in the drug operation shortly before 7 p.m. today, September 10.

The suspected drugs were placed in one extra large pack and 17 other large and medium transparent plastic packs.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Mambaling Police Station, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU).

According to Police Corporal Emmalyn Labating, the day desk officer of the Mambaling police, said the police were still conducting a follow-up investigation to find out if Reyes is belonged to a drug group operating in Cebu City.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the Abellana police also caught Mary Joy Lavistre Villamala, 25, with 200 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.36 million./elb