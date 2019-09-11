WATCH: Students’ impromptu dance number at school goes viral

CEBU CITY, Philippines—How do we get good grades?

Comply with all the projects, ace your examinations, and go the extra mile in extracurricular activities.

But this group of students from Davao del Norte shows us how to earn grades while having fun.

How? By dancing.

CJ Canastra, a tourism student at the Davao del Norte State College in Davao del Norte, and his group showed how to do this in a video that went viral lately.

Here’s the video:

CJ’s dance number went viral when his classmate, Angel Sibal, uploaded the video on her Facebook page on September 5, 2019.

The uploader explained the story behind the video.

“One [school] day, CJ and his groupmates needed to present a dance presentation because they lost in our game of Charades,” said Sibal.

Pretty impressive for an impromptu dance number. The dance was so entertaining, it amused not only their classmates, but also the teacher, who is seen applauding to the performance.

Sibal told CDN Digital through a private message that they also did that to earn extra points for their class. But it was more about having fun.

The video has been shared 3,700 times and has garnered 2,800 reactions and 149 comments.

What a way to relieve stress at school! /bmjo