Fun feasts, celebrations at SM Mall’s Mid-Autumn Festival

This September, SM Supermalls is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival and will bring it even closer to the hearts of the Filipino families.

Exciting treats, fun games, and lots of surprises await Cebuanos at the Mid-Autumn Festival in SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion.

Discover a wide selection of mooncakes, Chinese delicacies, collectibles and grab great finds of authentic Chinese merchandise at the Mid-Autumn bazaar located at the malls’ atrium from September 13-15. Use the Chinese trinkets and souvenir items to bring good fortune, wealth, longevity, and success to oneself & family. SM Supermalls is celebrating this hallmark tradition by showcasing different variants of mooncakesand encouraging families to share it as a sign of unity.

From September 13 to 15, try your luck at the Chinese Dice Game and win gift certificates. A minimum amount of single receipt purchase gets shoppers a chance to win gift certificates and other exciting giveaways from SM Supermarket. This promo is from September 13 to 15.

Dine at your favorite Chinese restaurants in SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion and get discounts, freebies, and other dining deals from September 9 to 15.

