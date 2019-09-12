Defending champs UV Green Lancers plunge into action, face off with USC Warriors

Games Thursday

(Cebu Coliseum)

5:15 p.m. – DBTC vs SWU (juniors)

6:45 p.m. – USC vs UV (seniors)

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Expect a better University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers during the regular season.

This was what UV head coach Gary Cortes said as his team, the three-time defending champions in the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament, plunges into action for the first time in the brand new season on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

“Wa man mi nag preparar atong Partner’s Cup. Nadala ra to sa pag ampo,” said Cortes of the team’s performance during the pre-season Partner’s Cup, which ended with the Lancers finishing just second to the rising Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras.

(We did not prepare for the Partner’s Cup. That was just all prayers.)

UV will be opening its bid for a fourth straight title in the regular season against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in a game set at 6:45 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Warriors, fourth placers in last year’s tournament, are coming off an 80-75 victory over against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in their first game.

Although Cortes admits this year’s teams are more competitive and balanced then before, he is confident of his wards since they have been busy preparing during the off season.

“We [worked] more on our mental toughness and communication,” said Cortes.

The team has new faces but Cortes said the old players still outnumber the new ones.

He is also banking on comebacking players such as Jan Monic Soliva, who used to be one of the Green Lancers’ key players before he stopped in the 2018 season.

Joining Soliva in the team are Clyde Drexler Avancena, Melvin Butohan, Raul Jancork Cabahug, Gabriel George Cometa, Lassina Coulibaly, Gileant Delator, Sheldon Marlon Andre gahi, Jushoa Gellacone, Jossier Hassan, Michael Heinrich Maestre, Froiland Maglasang, Ted Saga, Jiezel Tarrosa and Patrick You.

UV lost key players Rey Anthony Suerte, the reigning MVP, and Josue Segumpan during the off season.

Still, he is positive of his team’s chances this year.

“We’ll just pray na healthy tanan for the whole season, and it would be great,” Cortes said.

Before the seniors game, Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves will go up against SWU-Phinma Baby Cobras in a juniors matchup. /bmjo