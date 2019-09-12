Tropical Depression ‘Marilyn’ enters PAR

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression that the state weather bureau is monitoring has entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Thursday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Thursday that the tropical depression entered PAR at 9:30 a.m. and is named “Marilyn.”

Pagasa will issue a severe weather bulletin around 11 a.m. today to update the path and the areas that will be affected by “Marilyn.”

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, Pagasa said that Calabarzon, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Aurora, Quirino, Isabela, and Cagayan would experience cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Some local flights were also declared canceled due to inclement weather, airport authorities said. /jpv

