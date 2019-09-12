UV routs USC for sizzling start in 2019 Cesafi hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers opened their title retention bid with a 74-53 of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the 19th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) senior basketball tournament, Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers, who are gunning for their fourth straight title, was led by rookie Gabriel George Cometa, who finished with 14 points.

UV now holds a 1-0 card while USC totes a 1-1 record. /bmjo