Citadines Apart’hotel opens in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Ascott Limited opens the first Citadines property in southern Philippines in Cebu City.

Daniel Wee, The Ascott Limited’s general manager for the Philippines, said they have been looking for opportunity to invest in southern Philippines, especially in Cebu.

“Cebu City is such a vibrant city. Cebu is known for tourism and the beaches. Besides that, business activity is actually booming, ” he pointed out.

Citadines is The Ascott’s fastest selling brand. The first Citadines Apart’hotel promises to bring travelers’ experience several notches higher with its warm, personalized services and its well-thought serviced residences.

The strategic alliance between The Ascott Limited and Cebu Landmasters Inc. will focus on properties in key cities in the Visayas and Mindanao.

According to Wee, these will be located in the cities of Cebu, Cagayan De Oro, Davao, Dumaguete and Iloilo.

Citadines Cebu City offers 180 serviced residences, a combination of the conveniences of a modern home and the services of a hotel. There’s a choice of studio queen, studio twin and a one-bedroom suite./elb