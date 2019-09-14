Seda Ayala celebrates 1st year anniversary with ‘Panlantaw’

Seda Ayala Center Cebu seamlessly weaved memorable experiences with the distinct warmth of genuine Filipino hospitality with the celebration of their first year anniversary in Cebu last August 20, 2019.

Aptly called “Panlantaw,” Seda showcased the milestones of the past year, celebrated its present accomplishments and looked forward to future opportunities.

Following a brief seven-month refurbishment, Seda had its soft opening in Cebu in August 2018. The hotel was quick to establish itself as one of the premier city hotels in Cebu since. It’s location at the center of Cebu Business Park also makes the hotel the most ideal choice for business travellers and tourists.



Aside from its location and the hotel’s newly refurbished facilities and world-class amenities, what truly sets the Seda brand apart are the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to give their guests the best of Filipino hospitality.

Here, we take a look at four associates who were carefully chosen among their peers to truly embody the value of “malasakit” or of going out of one’s way to put others ahead of themselves. Meet Nikki from Finance, Joshua of Engineering, Joms of IT and Jeffrey of Housekeeping. They are Seda Ayala Center Cebu’s “Malasakit Champions” for the first half of the year.

NIKKI IGNACIO, GENERAL ACCOUNTANT

“We (Seda) take pride in our genuine service from the heart and the values of integrity and malasakit,” said Nikki Ignacio, the hotel’s General Accountant. “Being new to the hotel industry, it was easy for me to fit right in and to feel at home as everyone was naturally warm and welcoming. This too is the same goal we want to achieve with our guests—to make them feel at home.” While her role in Finance is rigid for the most part, Nikki understands the importance of striking a balance between control and customer service. “And this is for both our external customers and our co-associates,” she adds.

Guided by the two core values of integrity and malasakit, Nikki ensures a seamless flow of transactions from start to finish while ensuring that the control processes are not compromised.

JEFFREY CANONO, HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISOR

Behind the freshly made beds and the immaculate interiors are real gentlemen like Jeffrey Canono. “As a housekeeping supervisor, I ensure smooth operations. We always go the extra mile when serving our guests. It is the little things that matter to our guests. When you do them with sincerity and malasakit that creates a lasting impression that makes them remember and want to come back.”

“We also make sure we take care of our people. We do not forget ourselves, that is why we are like family here,” he adds.

ROGELIO JOMOC JR, IT OFFICER

“At Seda, every day is an opportunity to learn and add value to what you already know,” says Rogelio “Joms” Jomoc Jr., the hotel’s IT Officer. Joms is Seda’s go-to for all things that are IT-related from systems, data processing, phone and internet concerns, etc. “ I feel valued when I am able to help my co-associates solve their IT issues. Sometimes the tasks are simple, others are more challenging. The challenges help us to become better so the next time you encounter something new or different, do not hesitate to accept it and learn from it.”



JOSHUA PITA, ENGINEERING

Balancing work and family time may not always be easy for someone who takes care of the hardware of a hotel. But Engineering Staff Joshua Pita makes sure he spends quality time with his family on his rest day. “I make sure I do not leave any task unfinished so I can focus on my family on my rest day,” says Joshua. “After all, they are my reason for living and my pillar of strength in doing my job wholeheartedly,” he added.



After only a year in operations, it is apparent that the guiding principles behind the Seda brand of service steers the men and women who deliver not only genuine Filipino hospitality, but also excellent servicethat comes from the heart. Here’s to more years for Seda Ayala Center Cebu!