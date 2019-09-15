Fresh from suspension: Jelianggao leads Warriors in victory vs Jaguars

Games today, September 15, at Cebu Coliseum

Junior

12:30 p.m. – USJ-R vs USPF

2 p.m. – UC vs USC

Senior

3:30 p.m. – CIT-U vs SWU

5 p.m. – UV vs UC

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Roosvelt Jelianggao compensated for his one game suspension by leading the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors to its second win in the senior’s division of the 19th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball.

The Warriors bucked a slow start to deny the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars their second straight win, 62-55, Saturday, September 14, at the Cebu Coliseum.

“Ako rang gihimong motivation ang akong pagka suspended. Nibawe lang ko ani na game para di sad sayang ang akong gibayad (sanction fee),” said Jelianggao who led the Warriors with 16 points.

(I used my suspension as a motivation. I compensated for it in this game to make the payment for my penalty worth it.)

After a 5-all deadlock early in the first period, the Warriors were trailing the Jaguars by 12 points, 11-23, going into the second quarter.

Despite a relentless onslaught by the Jaguars, the Warriors slowly warmed up to the ballgame and were able to stave off half of the Jaguars’ lead, 30-36, at the halftime break.

The Warriors were eventually able to tie the game again at 40-all and Justine Jules Langres then gave the Warriors the lead for the first time with two straight baskets, 44-40, with less than two minutes left in the third period.

USC then went into the final canto with a 5-point advantage, 47-42, but the Jaguars managed to bring back the game to another deadlock at 49-all.

The Jaguars even came as close as just a point behind twice but was not able to sustain it.

Prior to the Warriors’ victory, the Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras has taken the solo lead with its clean 2-0 win-loss record following their 86-66 clobbering of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 86-66.

Senegal import Mamadow Lamine Thiam towed the Cobras with 24 points.

The Panthers had given the Cobras a good fight just allowing the latter to have a slim one-point lead, 18-17, at the end of the first period.

However, the Cobras upped the tempo of the game and the Panthers just couldn’t keep up, trailing by as much as 18 points, 63-45, at the start of the final period.

The Panthers, however, refused to concede the ballgame and managed to come as close as nine points, 79-61, with still less then four minutes left.

However, the Cobras pulled away, sinking three treys to seal the Panthers defeat.

In the junior division, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers overcame their first assignment loss with a 57-48 thrashing of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

The other junior game saw the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons going past University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM), 68-60. | dcb

BOXSCORES

COLLEGE

First Game:

SWU Phinma Cobras (86) – Thiam 24, Roncal 14, Polican 11, Sanchez 11, Imperial 7, Fernandez 6, Evardo 5, Alforque 3, Bilao 2, Macasarte 2.

USPF Panthers (66) – Swint 28, Mendez 8, Estardo 7, Sarañina 7, Cauba 5, Chavez 3, Colina 3, Ursal 3.

Second Game:

USC Warriors (62) – Jelianggao 16, Managor 10, Langres 8, Mangubat 6, Ranuco 6, Marata 4, Santome 3, Vestil 3, Trangia 2, Bequibel 2.

USJ-R Jaguars (55) – Solomon 17, Gastador 10, Echavez 8, Robles 8, Camara 7, Cabulao 4, Paras 3.

HIGH SCHOOL

First Game:

CEC Dragons (68) – Apolonio 14, Bulsa 14, Bingil 13, Gler 11, Nabotas 7, Rosillo 6, Villasor 4, Barita 2.

UCLM (60) – Bancale 13, Jalalon 11, Nalos 10, Barradillo 9, Ybañez 9, Almario 2, Guerrero 2, Saz 2, Tan 2.

Second Game:

UV Baby Lancers (57) – Sacayan 17, Melicor 12, Alilin 7, Basalo 5, Tarrosa 5, Cabellon 4, Alahay 3, Banzon 2, Casas 2.

SHS-Ateneo (48) – Tangkay 11, Dinglasan 10, Narbasa 5, Aguilar 4, Casinillo 4, Celis 4, Dadangil 4, Jabalon 4, Laput 2.