Senate opens ‘historic’ discussion on divorce bill

MANILA, Philippines—For the first time on Tuesday, the Senate conducted its hearing on the proposed divorce law in the Philippines.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who is presiding over the hearing of the Senate committee on women as chairperson, called this first deliberation on the divorce bill “historic.”

“This is history in the making,” Hontiveros said in her opening statement.

“We are in the process of making history by crafting a policy to make dissolution of marriage available to all Filipinos who want second chances in love, to rebuild their families and start all over again.”

While saying she believes in and support the institution of marriage, Hontiveros said, “Filipinos, especially women and their children, should have the right to turn the page and be free from abusive and loveless relationships.”

“Buo ang aking simpatiya at suporta sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na napakaraming kababaihang biktima ng domestic violence at psychological abuse,” said the senator.

“They, together with their children, deserve all the chances available in this world to build nurturing families and find true and meaningful relationships.”

Despite this, Hontiveros stressed that the divorce bill is “pro-marriage, pro-family and pro-children.”

“It makes us respect marriage more by being more discerning with our choices in life. It protects children from abuse and rebuilds broken families,” she said.

"We can call it whatever we want. Divorce. Dissolution of marriage or ano pa man. Ang mahalaga, bigyan natin ng second chance ang ating mga kababayan," Hontiveros added.