Renovation of MCIA’s Terminal 1 to be completed in 4th quarter of 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The transformation of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCAI) Terminal 1 will be completed by the fourth quarter of the year.

“The renovation of Terminal 1 is on track as scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of this year, thanks to our partner,” the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) posted on its Facebook page Monday night, September 16.

The GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. implemented the renovation of the airport early this year.

What makes it unique from other airports in the country is the Airport Village, which is the first of its kind here.

The meeters and greeters can converge in an open, village-like atmosphere at the Airport Village.

While Terminal 1 would not replicate the design of Terminal 2, it will complement the international terminal, according to GMCAC president Louie Ferrer in an earlier statement.

In fact, the Manila-based architectural firm Budji + Royal Architecture + Design will be tasked to come up with the look of the renovated Terminal 1, which will be based on a resort-type design, Ferrer said. The firm was also among those who were involved in the Terminal 2 design.

Terminal 1’s design will be different and will complement Terminal 2’s design to strengthen the overall branding of MCIA as the world’s friendliest resort airport, Ferrer added.

In an earlier post, MCIAA general manager Steve Dicdican revealed that Terminal 1 accounts for majority of the MCIA passenger traffic at 7.7 million passengers per year. | dcb