Mandaue imposes total ban on hogs, pork from Luzon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The city government of Mandaue has taken the cue of the provincial government in banning hogs and pork products from Luzon to prevent the entry of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the Cebu.

On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes issued Executive Order No. 29, a total ban against the entry of live hogs and pork products from all provinces in Luzon.

In the executive order, the city’s chief executive cited the confirmation of the Department of Agriculture that the swine deaths in the provinces of Rizal and Bulacan were caused by the ASF virus.

EO No. 29 also prohibits restaurants and hotels in Mandaue City from selling leftover food as swill or “pasaw” to hog raisers in order to prevent infection among local swine.

“It is hereby declared unlawful for any person to bring into the city all live pigs and all kinds of pork products including semen from any part of Luzon within the effectivity of this executive order,” an excerpt of Section 1 of EO 29 reads.

Hogs and pork products from areas in the Visayas and Mindanao will be allowed entry into the city provided that they have complied with all pertinent documents such as the veterinary health certificate from the provincial veterinary office of the point of origin, shipping permit and livestock handlers permit.

Last September 11, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also issued Executive Order No. 15 which imposes a 100-day ban against the entry of live pigs from all provinces in Luzon and the ban of pork products from the provinces of Rizal and Bulacan. A similar ban is also imposed by the provincial government of Bohol.

The ban came after the appeal of the group of hog raisers in Cebu to protect their P10.9 billion hog industry,.

The 15th Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Cebu also unanimously carried an ordinance imposing penalties to those who will violate Eo no. 15 and other subsequent legislation in relation to the ASF prevention.

The ordinance authored by the third district Board Member and Committee on Agriculture Chairperson Victoria Corominas-Toribio poses a fine of up to P5,000 and jail term of up to six years for those who will violate the executive orders on ASF prevention.

Under the ordinance, officials in local government units will be the first line implementors restrictions against the the entry of pork products from ASF affected areas.

Barangay officials are also tasked to conduct regular surveillance on hog farms within their jurisdiction to keep watch on any signs of ASF infection. /bmjo