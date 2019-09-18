2 more convicts in Chiong sisters’ rape-slay surrender

MANILA, Philippines – The two other convicts in the Chiong sisters rape-slay case prematurely released because of good conduct time allowance have surrendered, Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said Wednesday.

Based on initial information provided to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Perete said the two – James Anthony Uy and Josman Aznar – showed up at the Gate 1 of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) compound at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to turn themselves in to prison authorities.

Uy, Aznar and five others have been convicted in the late ’90s for the rape-slay of sisters Jacqueline and Marijoy Chiong. Francisco Juan “Paco” Larrañaga is serving his sentence in Spain through the Transfer of Sentence Agreement because of his dual citizenship.

The others convicts, Ariel Balasag and Alberto Caño, have already surrendered.

READ: 2 of 3 freed convicts in Chiong sisters rape-slay surrender – DOJ

Also among the seven convicts are Rowen Adlaman and Uy’s younger brother who was a minor at that time of his conviction./ac