UV hoops squads look to improve on Cesafi standings

Games Thursday:

(September 19, 2019)

Cebu Coliseum

5:15 p.m. UV vs USPF (Junior)

6:45 p.m. CIT-U vs UV (Senior)

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The college and high school squads of the University of the Visayas (UV) plunge into action on Thursday, September 19, 2019, as they take on separate foes in the ongoing 2019 Cesafi basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Lancers hope to continue their winning ways as they face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers.

Their big brothers, on the other hand, hope to recover from their second game loss when they face the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

The Baby Lancers are coming off a 57-48 win over the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) last September 14 and are sporting an even 1-1 win-loss record.

The task will not be easy as the Baby Panthers will be gunning for their third straight win and keep their slate clean.

The Green Lancers (1-1), the reigning three-time champions, lost to the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 72-64, last September 15.

Read: Menina scores 19 as UC pulls off upset against defending champion UV

Despite the loss, UV head coach Gary Cortes is optimistic about his team’s chances this season.

“Tanan sila (players) puro nag dali. (All of them, they’re in a hurry.) But it’s a long tournament, and we are on the right track. We will be at the summit at the end of the day,” said Cortes.

Cortes also has a plan ahead of the game against the Wildcats.

“CIT-U relies on their defense, so we have to be careful with their trap,” Cortes said.

While UV hopes to get its title defense back on track, CIT-U will be gunning for its first win this season. /bmjo