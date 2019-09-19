MGB-7: Implementation of hazard reduction plan in Naga successful

Cebu City, Philippines—As the devastating landslide in barangay Tinaan, Naga City commemorates its first year anniversary on Friday, September 20, 2019, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB)-7 describes the implementation of the hazard reduction plan in the affected area as successful, despite the delays that they are experiencing.

The massive landslide in Naga City that happened on September 20, 2018, wiped out Sitios Sindulan III and Tagaytay of Barangay Tinaan and left behind over 70 people dead.

Engineer Armando L. Malicse, Chief of Mine Safety, Environment and Social Development Division of MGB-7, said that several works in the hazard reduction plan have already been completed, such as the construction of Sindulan Safety Wall, Pangdan River Slope Stabilization, Drainage System Installation, and the Clearing of Debris and Restoration of river channel, which are all part of the first phase of the hazard reduction plan.

Other ongoing works includes the Flattening of Debris at the Coal Area of Sindulan and Upper Sindulan, which are still part of the first phase, and the Cut-Down and Slope Stabilization, and Greyrock Push Back and Slope Stabilization for the second phase of the project.

In their original plan, the first phase of the project should have been completed by August 2019 while the second phase was expected to finish in April 2020.

“Naay mga delays tungod kay naay mga gahi nga materials. But the total flattening might extend up to next year and its implementation might get completed in the middle of next year,” Malicse said. (There were some delays because some materials were very hard.)

The Apo Land and Quarry Corp (ALQC) is the one spending for the implementation of the hazard reduction plan.

In his presentation, Malicse said that ALQC has already spent around P24.9 million for the Sindulan Safety wall project; P21.6 million for the Pangdan River Debris Clearing and Slope Stabilization Project; P4.5 million for the construction of drainage system; and P16.4 million for the Debris Clearing and Restoration of Pangdan river channel.

Currently, he said that the area is now at 40 percent to 60 percent risk free from landslide and other form of disasters.

“Once the slope stabilization is completed, 20 percent to 25 percent nalang ang risk,” he added.

Debris that were collected in the activity were used as filling materials in the depressed portion of the landslide area while the remaining are processed by the company in order to make cement.

Malicse clarified that the operation of ALQC is still suspended and the present activities are all related only to the hazard reduction plan.

As of the moment, Malicse said that MGB-7 has not recorded any movement in the land of the said area.

But the agency is strictly monitoring barangay Cantao-an after several cracks were seen in the area after the landslide.

In fact, the delineate cracks were also seen in the school buildings of the Cantao-an National High School, which led to the agency recommending for the relocation of the school. /bmjo